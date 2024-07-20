Sea-List Stars Goin' Deep Underwater!
It's hot up here in Hollywoodland, so the celebs are heading down deep and making quite the splash! Under the sea is where it's at, so say goodbye to the stars on dry land and come seas the day with these mighty STARfish!
Snorkeling celebs like Steve Aoki hit 45 feet below the surface into the Caribbean blue, while Iggy Azalea looked quite "Fancy" exploring coral down in Aussie ... And, other swimmin' stars like Rob Lowe and Rebel Wilson look right at home inside Davy Jones' locker!
Hold your breath as you dive right in to our gallery and scope out the sea-list stars fully submerged!!