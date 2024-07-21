NBA's Cameron Payne Refers To Himself As 'Terry Johnson' In Tense 911 Call

Play video content

NBA guard Cameron Payne dialed 911 just before he was arrested in Arizona last month ... and in a tense conversation with dispatch, he said his name was "Terry Johnson."

The chat with the Scottsdale Police Department -- which lasted more than five minutes -- happened on June 14 at around 2:30 AM ... after the 29-year-old hooper said he had gotten into a verbal dispute with his girlfriend.

Initially, you can hear in audio of the call -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- that Payne wanted officers to come to his house ASAP. But, in an ensuing back and forth with dispatch, Payne pled with the official to drop the matter.

Payne stated over and over again that he had called by mistake and that everything was OK. The dispatcher, however, insisted Payne cooperate -- and asked for his name.

"My name's Terry," Cameron said. "What's your last name, Terry?" the official replied. "Johnson," Cameron said.

When dispatch asked for the name of Payne's girlfriend, the hooper then became a bit combative.

"I don't want to tell you because it's not a big deal, sir," he said.

"OK," the official responded. "Well, you called 911, sir. So, it is a big deal."

After several minutes of arguing, Payne finally relented and allowed the dispatcher to send some officers to his house.

But, according to police documents, Payne remained uncooperative in person... and repeatedly told officers that his name was Terry Johnson.

Ultimately, Payne was arrested and booked on two separate charges -- one count of refusal to provide a truthful name and one count of false report to law enforcement. Records show he's due in court for a hearing in the case next month.