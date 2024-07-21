Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

NBA's Cameron Payne Refers To Himself As 'Terry Johnson' In Tense 911 Call

NBA's Cameron Payne Tense 911 Call ... 'My Name's Terry'

RELUCTANT TO TALK

NBA guard Cameron Payne dialed 911 just before he was arrested in Arizona last month ... and in a tense conversation with dispatch, he said his name was "Terry Johnson."

The chat with the Scottsdale Police Department -- which lasted more than five minutes -- happened on June 14 at around 2:30 AM ... after the 29-year-old hooper said he had gotten into a verbal dispute with his girlfriend.

Cameron Payne On The Court
Launch Gallery
Cameron Payne On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

Initially, you can hear in audio of the call -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- that Payne wanted officers to come to his house ASAP. But, in an ensuing back and forth with dispatch, Payne pled with the official to drop the matter.

Payne stated over and over again that he had called by mistake and that everything was OK. The dispatcher, however, insisted Payne cooperate -- and asked for his name.

"My name's Terry," Cameron said. "What's your last name, Terry?" the official replied. "Johnson," Cameron said.

Cameron Payne sub
Getty

When dispatch asked for the name of Payne's girlfriend, the hooper then became a bit combative.

"I don't want to tell you because it's not a big deal, sir," he said.

"OK," the official responded. "Well, you called 911, sir. So, it is a big deal."

Cameron Payne sub 2
Getty

After several minutes of arguing, Payne finally relented and allowed the dispatcher to send some officers to his house.

But, according to police documents, Payne remained uncooperative in person... and repeatedly told officers that his name was Terry Johnson.

cam payne MUG

Ultimately, Payne was arrested and booked on two separate charges -- one count of refusal to provide a truthful name and one count of false report to law enforcement. Records show he's due in court for a hearing in the case next month.

Despite the incident, Payne -- who's logged minutes with the Suns, Bucks, Sixers and others in his NBA career -- still signed a 1-year, $3 million contract with the New York Knicks earlier this month.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later