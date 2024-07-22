LSU DB Javien Toviano Arrested After Allegedly Secretly Recording Sexual Encounters

LSU defensive back Javien Toviano, who played in 13 games for the Tigers last season, was arrested over the weekend ... after cops say he admitted to filming himself having sex with a woman without her consent.

According to police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, the 19-year-old fessed up to secretly placing a camera inside of a bedroom clock to record multiple sexual encounters with a woman earlier this month.

Police wrote in the documents that the alleged victim told officers she found the videos -- which were apparently recorded on July 5 and July 6 -- on an iPad belonging to Toviano.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office told The Times-Picayune Toviano turned himself in to authorities on Sunday on video voyeurism charges.

Following his arrest, LSU said in a statement it's suspended Toviano "from all team activities."

"We will not have further comment out of respect for the legal process," the school added.