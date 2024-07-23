'Green Dress Girl' on TikTok Unbothered By Haters, Hopes to Work With Beyoncé

The "Green Dress Girl" from TikTok is looking past all the negative comments on her viral post ... 'cause she's looking forward in hopes of landing a gig with Beyoncé!!!

Rachel Parrish -- BKA her TikTok handle @raechristine___ -- recently went viral after her critique of club culture sparked a major online conversation ... and she joined us on "The TMZ Podcast" to tell us how her life's changed.

Play video content TMZ.com

Despite being incessantly mocked for her club fit -- a green dress and some white heels -- Rachel says she's mostly ignored the haters and focused on the positives ... like being recognized in the airport.

For the uninitiated ... Rachel was on vacation when she shared a TikTok ripping contemporary club culture ... namely, her bewilderment at the lack of women wearing heels in the club.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The internet did its thing and she basically became a meme overnight ... with lots of folks poking fun at her green dress and heels.

Her OG video has sparked millions of new TikToks ... and Rachel hopes her 15 minutes of fame pay major dividends ... in the form of a collab with Beyoncé.

Rachel's currently working as a sports marketing executive, and she hopes she can translate her talents and viral fame into her big break.