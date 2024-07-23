Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Crashes in Chicago, Flips On Side

... No, Not Like That!!!

This baloney has a first name, and it's C-R-A-S-H ... because an Oscar Meyer Wienermobile got into a wreck in Chicago, and ended up on its side!!!

The Wienermobile was driving down I-294 Monday morning when it crashed into a Hyundai sedan and rolled over on the Tri-State Tollway ... according to the Illinois State Police.

Fortunately, none of the Hotdoggers inside the Wienermobile were injured ... ditto for the driver of the other car involved.

Oscar Mayer has a half dozen Wienermobiles driving around this summer, and this appears to be the Mini version ... also known as the "LTL LINK."

There were at least two Hotdoggers inside the Mini Wiener ... and they had to climb out of the passenger side door and jump down to safety.

A crane had to be called in to flip the wiener upright ... and the hot doggin' hooptie was ultimately hauled away on a flatbed tow truck, after causing a major traffic jam.