Punter Kyle Ulbrich Camping Out At Dolphins' Facility In Hopes Of Landing Tryout

Former Middle Tennessee State punter Kyle Ulbrich is taking a unique approach to making an NFL roster ... he's currently camped outside the Miami Dolphins' practice facility -- hoping to get a tryout with the squad!

TMZ Sports spoke with the NFL hopeful as he sat alongside a highway outside the Fins' headquarters on Wednesday ... and he told us he plans to be out there every day for the entirety of Miami's training camp -- until he gets an official yes or no from the organization.

Ulbrich said he started the journey after one of his friends told him he needed to do something unique to set himself apart from others gunning for the coveted spots on Miami's 2024-25 roster.

"I've played at Hard Rock [Stadium] before," Ulbrich said. "I've played in big atmospheres before, and the boys were like, 'If you're about it, you might as well. You have nothing left to lose.'"

Ulbrich said he had to drive about four hours to get to the facility -- and he said his fiancée was the one who actually made him signs that he's put on display since arriving.

It turns out, he was almost immediately noticed by someone employed by the Dolphins ... although it wasn't the exact reason he had been hoping for. A member of the org. came out and told him he had to relocate ... as he was a little too close to the entrance.

"I didn't get the name of the guy who told me to move," he said. "He took a picture and told me he would get security if I was at that point again. I get that, I was close, that was my bad. I didn't know where I could and couldn't be."

Kyle then moved across the street ... and while he's unsure if players and coaches can see him there now -- he's making it clear, he's not ready to be denied.

There is a bit of an issue he's trying to figure out how to deal with -- the Miami heat ... as he's trying to sleep in his car during the campout to save some cash.

"[My ride] has a feature on it where if you have it running and are in park for 30 minutes, it turns off," he said. "I didn't think it'd be a real pain, except for the fact I woke up dripping last night. I had to have sweated a gallon."

If the Dolphins -- or any professional team -- take a chance on Ulbrich, they're getting a proven punter. Over his career with the Blue Raiders ... he punted 224 times, with 67 of them going 50-plus yards and 73 ending up inside the 20-yard line.

"If you guys just give me an opportunity, worst thing that happens is I don't perform the way I think I can perform," he said. "I'm already here, I'm already outside your gates. I would be very appreciative and grateful for an opportunity."