Donald Trump Going Back to Butler For Rally Honoring Corey Comperatore

Donald Trump is going back to the scene of the crime -- returning to the Pennsylvania town where he was nearly assassinated for another campaign rally.

The former president just announced plans for an event in Butler, PA, where he says he's going to honor the rallygoer who died during the July 13 shooting ... firefighter Corey Comperatore.

Trump says he will also be honoring the "brave patriots" who were injured by gunfire and survived.

As you know, Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on Trump at the July 13 rally in Butler, with one of the shots injuring Trump's right ear.

Crooks slipped past security to squeeze off shots from a nearby rooftop before Secret Service counter-snipers killed him.

The massive security failure led to the resignation of Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle ... following a heated Congressional hearing.

Trump didn't announce a date yet for the Butler event. It's unlikely it will be held in the same exact spot, though, because he's only been holding indoor rallies -- at the Secret Service's behest -- since the shooting.

Regardless, ya gotta imagine there will be a beefed-up Secret Service detail this time.