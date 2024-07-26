Jason Aldean Fan Taken Down By Cops, Security After Rushing Stage

Play video content TMZ.com

Jason Aldean's concert featured an unwelcome surprise -- not another country star, but a fan who got onstage ... this before he got laid out and carried out, which we have on video.

TMZ has obtained footage from Savannah, Georgia's Enmarket Arena -- where JA was performing Thursday night -- after a man hopped onstage ... only to get manhandled by uniformed officers, who lifted him up and dragged him outta there.

Watch -- a man who appears to be a security guard is already holding the dude down just feet away from the country music star ... yelling in his face before cops rush over and nab him.

Together, the security guard and two cops lift the man up and quickly rush him offstage ... all while the band keeps on playing -- so, clearly they weren't too worried about this fella.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ the fan rushed the stage about halfway through the show -- but, we're told he didn't appear to be a protester -- just a fan who let his enthusiasm get the best of him.

Aldean's an outspoken Republican ... consistently voicing support for former President Donald Trump -- so, it wouldn't have been surprising to hear a protester hopped onstage, but it seems that's just not the case here.

Savannah Police tell TMZ ... the man in the clip wasn't arrested, but instead escorted from the venue. Word is ... Ticketmaster and Enmarket Arena have banned him.