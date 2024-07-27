Bobby King Green Hoping To Put Paddy Pimblett 'To Sleep' At UFC 304

Play video content TMZSports.com

While Paddy Pimblett is viewed as the next big thing in the UFC ... Bobby "King" Green isn't all that impressed -- telling TMZ Sports he's just "another guy" who he's hoping to knock out later Saturday.

We caught up with Green just hours before he throws down with "The Baddy" at UFC 304 ... and while the scrap is in Pimblett's home country of England ... Green says, so far, he's been getting love!

"I didn't know I was international," he said, "but they've been giving me a lot of love, too. And a lot of it is his people been telling me to kick his ass!"

Green will mark the first top-15 opponent Pimblett has faced since joining the UFC, and Green tells us, "There are levels to this stuff. He still has something to learn, he still has some ways to go."

While he said he plans to put Paddy "to sleep" ... he doesn't care how long the fight goes -- saying he'll leave it up to "however long Paddy wants to keep getting his face hit in."

"Everybody wants a quick night," he said. "I always leave it up to God, you know?"

Another unique aspect of this fight card is the time it'll be on. While the main card kicks off at 7 PM PT ... it doesn't start in London until 3 AM. Even with that, Bobby isn't stressing about the early morning scrap.

"It's whatever, bro," he said. "I just look at it like I'm a warrior, I'm a true warrior. Anything that comes this, whatever it takes, man."

Regarding his opponent, Paddy told us last week that he views Bobby as "arrogant" with his trash talk, and Bobby hopes he keeps that same energy come fight night.