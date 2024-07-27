Spencer’s Now Selling 'Hawk Tuah' Merch

Spencer's is giving them that "Hawk Tuah" ... the store is spitting out new merchandise, featuring viral sensation Haliey Welch's famous catchphrase!!!

Reps for the retailer tell TMZ ... Spencer's new Hawk Tuah collection is hitting the shelves this weekend in stores and online Sunday... marking Haliey's first-ever exclusive brick-and-mortar merch.

TMZ has the first look at the collection ... and there are four different graphic tees with variations of Haliey's viral interview answer, "Gotta give 'em that hawk tuah and spit on that thang!!!"

The Woman Behind The HAWK TUAH Meme Speaks Out For The First Time… Interview out now pic.twitter.com/BssT1U88mD — PlanBri Uncut (@planbriuncut) July 1, 2024 @planbriuncut

Haliey's been selling Hawk Tuah hats online with a small business ... but now she's branching out, and infiltrating shopping malls ... so this is a pretty huge deal for her.

The Hawk Tuah girl's been telegraphing this move for a few weeks now ... as we first reported earlier this month, she moved to lock up the rights for the famous phrase -- and at the time we were told the trademark filing was part of her plan to drop her own line of merch.

Seems this Spencer's collection is the fruit of Haliey's labor.

Play video content 7/24/24 TMZ.com