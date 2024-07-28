July 2024 Hot Shots Dog Days of Summer ... So Hot in Here!
Hollywood let it all hang out during the hot days of Summer! For the entire month, the celebs were either shedding all their layers or cooling off by the water in their slinkiest of swimwear! These sultry snaps are about to have you panting!
Ludacris and wifey Eudoxie Bridges hit a private island holding on tight to each other for a steamy selfie, Kendall Jenner was all about the red-hot boat vibes, and the humidity hit Puerto Rican rapper Joseline HARD ... leading to one option only: going topless!
Grab a refresher and simmer through our gallery of this month's hottest celebs!