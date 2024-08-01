'Ballerina Farm's Hannah Neeleman Blasts Recent Profile As Attack on Family, Marriage

An influencer who's been branded as a "trad wife" is slamming a recent profile about her family ... saying it paints her husband as a controlling monster, but she's calling BS.

Hannah Neeleman -- who goes by Ballerina Farm on Instagram -- posted a clip to her social media calling out a publication's in-depth piece on her and her family ... saying they thought the interview went great, but were shocked when they read the final product.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sources with direct knowledge reaffirm Hannah's post ... telling TMZ Hannah's heartbroken over people suggesting her husband Daniel -- who's the son of Jet Blue founder David Neeleman -- is controlling her ... 'cause she feels he's an amazing, loving husband.

We're told HN doesn't regret her life choices despite speculation stirred up by a recent Sunday Times report that paints her as a girl who abandoned her dreams of becoming a ballerina to live on a ranch with her Mormon hubby/8 kids ... speculation our sources say saddens Daniel -- who's trying to block out the noise and move forward with his life.

Per the Times journo who wrote the article Hannah seems to be referring to in her IG vid, Hannah's husband Daniel regularly answers questions on both their behalf ... and, the reporter says it seems they were living out more of Daniel's dream than Hannah's.

Neeleman's part of a new trend of social media influencers -- the "trad wife" or traditional wife -- basically, women who run their homes like women did in the old days. She's got more than 9 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok, and she and Daniel also run a successful farm-based business.

The internet's sorta split on these influencers ... with some loving and others hating the concepts -- but, it seems pretty much everyone's watching. BTW, in Hannah's IG vid ... she says she plans to have even MORE children with Dan ... so haters can piss off.