Arm Wrestling Legend Devon Larratt Challenges Jason Kelce To Match

After Jason Kelce beat an Olympian in an arm wrestling match over the weekend, a legend in the game now wants the former NFL star to pick on someone his own size ... and square off with him next!!

Devon Larratt -- who's dominated arm wrestling circuits for decades -- tells TMZ Sports ... he wants a piece of Kelce following the ex-Philadelphia Eagles center's now-famous run-in with rugby star Nicole Heavirland.

Larratt says Kelce -- at 250ish pounds -- is right in his weight class ... and based on how he performed on a table in Paris, he thinks a test of strength between the two athletes would now make for a good show.

"If he's looking for problems," Larratt said with a smile, "please allow me to introduce myself."

"Normally," Larratt added, "I don't make such offers. But the way he handled that Olympic girl there, I think he's ready."

Larratt does think Kelce has to clean up some technique issues before the two mix it up -- explaining that he believes the 36-year-old would have been disqualified for getting an early start against Heavirland.

But, nonetheless, the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder said there's an opportunity for the guys to go at it in the near future -- as the EAST vs WEST Armwrestling Promotion, which usually holds its events overseas, is having its first competition in the USA in Orlando on August 10.

"You tell Jason Kelce to come and I will be there," Larratt said.

Even if a matchup doesn't go down ... Larratt tells us he loved seeing Kelce enjoy the sport, especially since it shined a light on Heavirland's strength.

The arm wrestling czar says female competitors can kick some serious ass, especially Barbora Bajčiová and Olga Terpelova, and he'd love to see more women join in.