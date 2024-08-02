George Russell Enjoys Getaway With Stunning Girlfriend After F1 Disqualification

F1 superstar George Russell isn't letting his recent disqualification from the Belgian Grand Prix get to him ... as he's been enjoying some quality R&R time with his stunning girlfriend, Carmen Montero.

The 26-year-old took to social media to show how he's spending his time after having his win taken away after his car came in underweight at the Belgian Grand Prix ... which led to a devastating disqualification after the checkered flag.

After leaving Belgium, the couple hit the Island of Mallorca -- located off the coast of Spain. Russell indicated he'll enjoy his summer break from the sport, captioning his photo, "Out of office for a bit."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Carmen took to her own Instagram to show off the couple's getaway ... sharing the nice setup the two had, as well as some PDA.

Some downtime is exactly what Russell needs after the events of the Belgian GP. After crossing the finish line in first place, his car, like all cars, was weighed to ensure it met the minimum weight requirement.

While it initially was at the minimum weight, it was found to be 1.5kg underweight after the fuel was drained.

"Heartbreaking," Russell wrote on social media following the announcement. "We came in 1.5kg underweight and have been disqualified from the race. We left it all on the track today, and I take pride in crossing the line first. There will be more to come."