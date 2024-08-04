Cops Arrest Man at Morgan Wallen Concert Who Threatened to Shoot Kelce, Mahomes

An Illinois man may be having some regrets today, after getting busted for allegedly making terroristic threats against Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce during a Morgan Wallen concert.

Morgan Wallen walked out to Arrowhead with a #Chiefs’ Harrison Butker jersey tonight — alongside Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DIwFy89DiJ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 3, 2024 @Schultz_Report

Aaron Brown was arrested over a social media post that went up shortly before the concert. He wrote, "Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I'll take the f-in shot. F-k em!" He added, "Also, f-k you bitch!! [hand emoji with middle finger]."

It's seems pretty clear the redactions identify Mahomes and Kelce. Both were at the concert and got on stage with Morgan. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was also at the concert.

Cops were given a heads up Friday night before the concert, and saw the post on X. The guy ID'd himself as "Gooey Bag."

Brown did attend the concert with his girlfriend, and police contacted him on his cellphone and he acknowledged they were indeed in the stadium. As for his reaction when police nabbed him ... "It was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake."