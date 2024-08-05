Rugby's Ilona Maher Takes Selfie With Tom Brady At Beach Volleyball Match

United States Rugby player Ilona Maher took some time out of her busy day to snap a pic with a fan while taking in the sights of the Paris games ... with the fan being none other than the G.O.A.T., Tom Brady!

The meetup went down Sunday night in Paris while the two were watching a beach volleyball game at the Eiffel Tower stadium. Maher -- who helped lead the U.S. to their first Olympic medal in rugby -- posted a behind-the-scenes video to her Instagram, joking that Brady was the one who wanted the selfie with her.

Fans in the comments were having fun with the moment as well ... with one writing, "How sweet of you to take time out of your Olympics to take a picture with a fan😍😍😍"

It's unclear what the two athletes talked about, but both have been showing their support for Team USA athletes throughout the games, with Brady also in attendance for Simone Biles' gymnastics performance on Monday.

27-year-old Maher has risen to stardom during the Paris games.

While her on-the-field play has been getting recognition ... her social media presence has also risen her to prominence.

With the fame, also comes the trolls. One fan commented on her body mass index, and was swiftly shut down.

"I do have a BMI of 30, I am considered overweight. But alas, I'm going to the Olympics, and you're not," Maher said.