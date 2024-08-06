Colin Jost Says His Olympics Toe Injury's So Bad, Ants Are Crawling Inside

Colin Jost is off the hook from his Olympics coverage duties in Tahiti after a week of injury drama, starting with his toe wounds ... which he quipped invite ants to move in if he stands still too long.

Yep, things really went south for NBC’s 2024 surfing correspondent since landing in French Polynesia -- it was injury after injury ... kickstarting with a nasty run-in with a coral reef last week, which left three of his toes wrapped in gauze.

"Do I have a joke? Yeah, I'm here." Colin Jost gives an update on his staph-infected foot in his latest live shot with NBC Olympics Late Night host Maria Taylor. #SNL #Olympics2024Paris @MariaTaylor pic.twitter.com/KorNkozVYy — LateNighter (@latenightercom) July 30, 2024 @latenightercom

Colin had a good laugh about it, even joking his WikiFeet fame might take a hit. But right now, the only thing crashing the scene could be ants -- something he told NBC’s Maria Taylor he never saw coming.

He added he was practically a regular in the medical tent with all the injuries he’s racked up -- he got a staph infection in his foot from the reef scrape ... and woke up with an unrelated ear infection.

All in all, Colin’s been juggling 3 different meds since Toe-hiti Gate. But, in true "SNL" style, he hilariously managed to embrace his out-of-place vibe among the surfing athletes.