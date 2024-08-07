Belal Muhammad Says Usman Or Shavkat Likely Next, Eyeing December Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Belal Muhammad already has an idea who he may fight in his first bout as defending UFC champion ... telling TMZ Sports it could be all-time welterweight great, Kamaru Usman, or up-and-comer, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Muhammad joined Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1) ... where the guys talked about everything from what it felt like to finally achieve his dream, to who is on his shortlist for his first fight as the division's king.

"It's been epic," Belal said ... "for me to go down to enemy territory, his home soil in front of his people, that were booing me the whole week, to go out there and dominate them the way I dominated them, it felt so good!"

Muhammad, 24-3 in his pro MMA career, says he doesn't think he's fully realized what he's accomplished yet ... but having his family with him when he won was incredibly special.

"Man, it just, it was like a priceless feeling."

Belal added ... "To see my brothers, to have my dad in the cage with me. It was more so my family's experience that meant the most."

Of course, Belal headlined UFC 304 in Manchester last weekend ... where he beat then-champ Leon Edwards by unanimous decision.

As for when he wants to make his Octagon return, Belal's thinking late 2024.

"Hopefully, I get something at the end of the year. Maybe that December card. That would be the perfect moment for me. I think that would be perfect turnaround time."

Opponent?

"The guy that's the highest ranked is Shavkat, and he's the boogeyman of the division, so that one makes sense."

"But, there's also Usman right there as well. I know he's on a losing streak, but legacy-wise, he was the guy that Dana White said is better than all the other champions. Dana White said he's better than GSP."

There's a bunch more with Muhammad ... including what Khabib told him after he beat Edwards, and whether Islam Makhachev, who has trained with Belal, could still plan on moving up to the 170 lb. division -- now that BM's champ there.