Naked Carjacker Wreaks Havoc On Iowa Streets, Caught on Camera

Shocking video footage shows a naked man running wild on the streets of Iowa and hijacking a car before being arrested ... and TMZ has obtained his mugshot.

Watch at your own discretion ... the man identified as Tyler Merl Jonsson sprints around downtown Des Moines in the buff in the early hours on Tuesday, before diving into an open car window, totally freaking out the driver.

Watch what happens next ... as the driver puts up a fight ... but that doesn't stop the naked carjacker -- the displaced driver gets dragged when the naked guy slams the car in reverse and speeds off.

Des Moines Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek told the Des Moines Register officers eventually caught up with the nude perpetrator after the car crashed into a tree.

Court docs show he was hit with charges for second-degree theft and driving with a suspended license after being booked into Polk County Jail.