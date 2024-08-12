Shredded Mandy Sacs, Ex-WWE SuperStar, Competes In Fitness Bikini Contest

Amanda Saccomanno, "Mandy Rose" to millions of WWE fans, made her triumphant return over the weekend -- not to a wrestling ring -- but, to the stage ... competing in a bikini fitness competition after more than a decade away!

And, it's clear Mandy didn't miss a beat!

The 34-year-old wrestler participated in the 2024 WBFF Bikini World Championships in Miami, Florida ... showing off her ridiculously shredded body, which she sculpted into competition-ready form over 12 weeks of intense training.

"It felt really great to step back onstage after 10 years, now at 34 years old I feel even better than I did at 24," Mandy tells TMZ Sports of her triumphant return to competition.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Saccomanno went on to explain why WBFF, who she says welcomed her back with "open arms," is so important to her.

"WBFF was where it all began for me. After becoming a Bikini World Champion in 2014, so many opportunities came my way such as WWE's Tough Enough and becoming a WWE SuperStar, which I never thought I would ever be," Mandy explained.

"That’s why I always tell people to take risks and go out of your comfort zone because you’ll never know where it can take you and what doors it could open."

While she didn't take home the Miss WBFF Bikini World title (she came in 2nd in bikini, and third in the wellness category!) ... the former NXT Women's champion was happy to challenge herself by participating in the event.

"It takes a huge amount of willpower and discipline to be able to compete at that level, so I am super proud of myself and happy I stepped back onstage!”