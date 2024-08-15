Caitlin Clark Autographs 2-Week-Old Baby

Play video content Instagram/@indianafever

Even babies fresh out the womb are fans of Caitlin Clark ... 'cause the WNBA star just got asked to autograph a two-week-old child -- and she delivered!!

The Indiana Fever guard met up with a mom and baby at the Fever Fore Change golf fundraiser involving players, coaches, staff and fans on Thursday ... and the rookie handed out quite the gift.

The mother said her little one was Clark's "biggest fan" ... and asked the 6-foot athlete if she wanted to hold the baby.

CC looked nervous at first, but eventually obliged ... and cradled the bundle of joy before signing the baby's onesie.

BTW, this isn't the first time CC had to autograph a baby, per se.

"I signed an ultrasound one time," Clark admitted.

CC has been appreciative of all her fans since she was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick this year ... and recently showed 'em love after a midseason report of the Fever's numbers.

Among the data included the fact that the Fever sold out all season tickets, their attendance is up 264% from last year, they've sold 2,826 gallons of beer at the games and they set the record for most-viewed WNBA games on several stations.

They also gained 1.3 million followers since drafting CC and have witnessed the most social media views than any other team in the WNBA, NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB in the last four months.