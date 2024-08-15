Olympic Swimmer Luana Alonso Posts Bikini Pic After Inappropriate Accusations

Luana Alonso's putting claims of inappropriate behavior at the Paris Olympics in her rearview ... 'cause she's back on the 'Gram -- posting spicy bikini snaps.

The Olympic swimmer -- who recently denied claims she was kicked out of the 2024 Olympic Village in Paris -- shared a photo collage Wednesday ... including one snap in a tiny black top.

Another pic showed the Paraguayan bombshell in a more conservative, cowgirl-inspired ensemble ... though she still gave fans a glimpse at her long, tan legs.

She wrote a positive message on the pic ... telling fans "life been good" in recent days -- a shock to many due to all the discussion about Alonso's conduct in Paris.

ICYMI ... Paraguayan Olympic Committee General Manager Larissa Schaerer claimed Alonso's presence in the Olympic Village had an inappropriate effect on the team during the Games -- which got complicated, when she says Alonso asked to leave the village ... but returned the next day.

Luana later denied claims she was booted from the Olympic Village, telling people online to stop spreading false info.

On top of that incident, Alonso didn't perform particularly well in the Olympics -- missing the semifinals in the 100-meter butterfly -- and then retired from swimming.