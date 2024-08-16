Driver Recklessly Tries to Pass, Flips Car in Massive Accident Video

Play video content TikTok/@trainyourdawg

A dumbass driver's impatience caused a horrific crash ... and the video is hair-raising.

The video -- taken on I-64 in Virginia ... shows one vehicle tailgating another ... aggressively trying to get around the other car.

The driver makes the move on the left shoulder ... bouncing along the grassy side of the interstate, until its tires spin out, and the small SUV begins tumbling.

The person shooting the video from inside a car pulls over to check on the driver.

Good news here ... the person who posted the video says the driver was up and talking before paramedics arrived ... and shared a pic of the woman sitting up on a stretcher.

It's not clear why this person decided to pass the other vehicle ... but, it looks like they dodged what could've been a deadly situation.