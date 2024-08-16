Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Driver Recklessly Tries to Pass, Flips Car in Massive Accident Video

Highway Crash Reckless Driver Causes Massive Crash Caught on Video

081624_car_crash-kal
INSTANT KARMA
TikTok/@trainyourdawg

A dumbass driver's impatience caused a horrific crash ... and the video is hair-raising.

The video -- taken on I-64 in Virginia  ... shows one vehicle tailgating another ... aggressively trying to get around the other car.

081624_car_crash-sg3
TikTok/@trainyourdawg

The driver makes the move on the left shoulder ... bouncing along the grassy side of the interstate, until its tires spin out, and the small SUV begins tumbling.

The person shooting the video from inside a car pulls over to check on the driver.

woman on stretcher after accident car twitter 1

Good news here ... the person who posted the video says the driver was up and talking before paramedics arrived ... and shared a pic of the woman sitting up on a stretcher.

It's not clear why this person decided to pass the other vehicle ... but, it looks like they dodged what could've been a deadly situation.

We've reached out to law enforcement ... so far, no word back.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later