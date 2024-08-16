Israel Adesanya Tears Up During UFC 305 Trash Talk With Dricus Du Plessis

Play video content UFC

Israel Adesanya was an emotional rollercoaster while exchanging trash talk with Dricus du Plessis ... going from calling his opponent a "f***ing pig" to breaking down in tears moments later.

The intense back-and-forth went down during the UFC 305 press conference in Australia ... when the Last Stylebender was asked if he would take his middleweight championship back to Africa if he were to win this weekend, to which DDP (21-2) chimed in with a jab about his childhood -- referencing how Adesanya's family had domestic servants.

"Are you taking the servants with you when you're going back?" the South African fighter asked. "Are you taking the servants with you if you're going back?"

The comment struck a chord with Adesanya (24-3) ... who clapped back and said Stillknocks was clueless about his upbringing.

"Bro, shut the f*** up," Adesanya said. "You don’t even know anything about my story. You have no idea who the f*** I am."

"Listen, my father and myself had to wake up at 4 AM and clean the banks while my mom studies to be a nurse," he added. "You don't know my f***ing story. Don't f***ing speak on my story if you don’t know my story. I will show you who you are Sunday, so right now shut the f*** up."

Adesanya claimed DDP was making the whole fight about "culture" ... as he previously stated he was truly the first African UFC since he still trains in Africa, unlike other African fighters before him.

Adesanya then let the waterworks pour out ... pointing to his family in the crowd and explaining his purpose for fighting.

"He touched a subject there because I do this for my family," Adesanya said. "I do this for the people I love, and I will fight for you forever, I swear to God."

"Look, I am a f***ing human being, I am a man. I can cry and whoop your ass at the same time."

TMZ Sports actually spoke with Adesanya last week about his beef with DDP ... and while he denied it was a personal feud, he made it clear he wants him to pay for his remarks about being the first African champ.