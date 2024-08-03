Chito Vera Gives Zero 'F***s' Figueiredo Training W/ Khabib

... 'I Don't Give Two F***s Who He Trains With!'

Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably the greatest ever to grace an MMA cage, so with Deiveson Figueiredo training with the undefeated former UFC champion ahead of his fight with Marlon Vera, we asked "Chito" if he was concerned with the Brazilian star's secret weapon.

"I don't give two f***s who he trains with," 31-year-old Chito bluntly told TMZ Sports (let's be real, if you've followed Vera, you could've guessed his answer.)

36-year-old Figueiredo reportedly spent time training with The Eagle on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi ... the location of Saturday's UFC on ABC card.

FYI, Khabib's cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov (who was also present at the training sessions), is main eventing the card against Cory Sandhagen.

Vera is coming off a title fight loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 299 in March ... but despite taking the L, Chito believes he's still very much in that title picture.

"100%. I get in there and I put this guy in another dimension, that'll help me to get back to where I want to be," Chito said, adding, "In order to do that, I just gotta get in there and do my thing."

We also spoke to a few of the other stars on the card, including the aforementioned Sandhagen ... as well as Mackenzie Dern, who is fighting Lupita Godinez.

Dern, who is coming off back-to-back losses against Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos, is deadset on getting back into the winner's circle.

