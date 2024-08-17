Bebe Rexha Says She Was Victim of 'Hate Crime' For Speaking Albanian

Play video content

Bebe Rexha says she was discriminated against at a German airport ... telling fans she wasn't allowed through security it what she's calling a "hate crime."

The singer-songwriter shared videos of her sobbing at Munich International Airport in Germany ... claiming in between shaky breaths the supervisor on her Lufthansa flight threatened and banned her from her flight.

BR says she spoke Albanian to one of the airport security guards because she thought he spoke Albanian to her ... a move she says led to a tense confrontation with airport staff.

Rexha says she's sure she experienced a hate crime because she's Albanian ... and adds the alleged discrimination didn't end there.

Bebe claims the security personnel continued to "mentally abuse" her and brandish his power -- with no one stepping in to say anything. She says she tried to get his name to report him, but he wouldn't provide it to her.

BTW ... Bebe learned Albanian at a young age because her father was born in North Macedonia -- a country where people speak both Macedonian and Albanian -- and her mother has Albanian roots as well.

A rep for Lufthansa tells TMZ ... they're in direct contact with Bebe to get the full story. They add the airline connects people all over the world ... and, diversity and equal opportunity are core values to their company.