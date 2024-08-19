Motorbike Racer Louis O'Regan Dead at 43 ... After Crash At Manx Grand Prix

Motorbiker Louis O'Regan has tragically passed away after he crashed while trying to qualify for a famed race in the Isle of Man.

Manx Grand Prix organizers said in a statement on Monday morning that O'Regan was riding his MV Agusta F3 on Sunday in the race's qualifying round when he wrecked.

It is with great sadness that we can confirm the loss of Louis O'Regan following an incident in today's qualifying session.



We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis's partner, his family, loved ones, and friends. pic.twitter.com/2BEtvQ52vG — Manx Grand Prix (@ManxGrandPrix) August 18, 2024 @ManxGrandPrix

Further details surrounding the incident were not made immediately available.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis's partner Sarah, his family, loved ones, and friends," the Manx Grand Prix said.

O'Regan was just 43 years old.

O'Regan made his debut in racing in 2013 at the Newcomers A Race where he placed 12th. His recorded best lap speed was from the 2019 Junior Race, where he logged an average speed of 114.7 MPH.

Sadly, this isn't the first time a driver has lost his life during the Manx Grand Prix. Gary Vines died in last year's event after crashing in the first round. He was just 33.