Brian Flores Vows To Adapt After Tua Tagovailoa's 'Terrible Person' Criticism

Brian Flores heard Tua Tagovailoa's harsh criticism this week ... and while he said he doesn't believe his former quarterback's characterization of him is accurate, he's vowing to adapt nonetheless.

Just one day after the Miami Dolphins star called Flores a "terrible person" who spewed nothing but negativity his way during their time together in South Florida ... Brian stood in front of a gaggle of journalists to address the matter.

“If you woke up every morning and I told you that you suck at what you did, that you don’t belong, that you shouldn’t be here, that you haven’t earned this…



and then someone come and tells you, ‘You are the best fit for this…How you that make you feel?”



- @Tua describes the… pic.twitter.com/bBHI6IsVlj — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 19, 2024 @LeBatardShow

The Vikings defensive coordinator -- who was with the 'Fins from 2019-2021 -- seemed both hurt and surprised by the critique ... but he said he will use it all as a learning experience moving forward.

"Look," he said. "I'm human, so that hit me in the way I wouldn't say was positive for me. But, at the same time, I gotta use that and say, 'Hey, how can I grow from that? How can I do better?'"

He added, "Do I feel like that's me? No, but how can I grow from that situation and create a world where that's not the case that anyone says that about Brian Flores."

Flores also defended his coaching style and the way he carries himself ... insisting that over his 21-year coaching career, he's "had a lot of great relationships."

As for his feelings on Tua following the remarks ... Flores said he didn't have any ill will toward the signal-caller, telling reporters he wants "nothing but the best" for his ex-player.

