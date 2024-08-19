Tua Tagovailoa Rips Ex-Coach Brian Flores, He's A 'Terrible Person'

Tua Tagovailoa is getting candid about his experiences with Brian Flores ... labeling the former Dolphins head coach a "terrible person" and claiming he endured endless insults under his leadership.

Tagovailoa didn't hold back about his feelings in a recent interview ... when he was asked about the difference between his current coach, Mike McDaniel, and Flores, who had the same gig from 2019 until 2022.

“If you woke up every morning and I told you that you suck at what you did, that you don’t belong, that you shouldn’t be here, that you haven’t earned this…



and then someone come and tells you, ‘You are the best fit for this…How you that make you feel?”



- @Tua describes the… pic.twitter.com/bBHI6IsVlj — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 19, 2024 @LeBatardShow

"To put in simplest terms, if you woke up every morning and I told you you suck at what you did, that you don't belong doing what you do, that you shouldn't be here, that this guy should be here, that you haven't earned this right ... and then you have somebody else come in and tell you, 'Dude, you are the best fit for this,'" the 26-year old said on the Dan Le Betard Show with Stugotz.

"Like, how would it make you feel to listen to one or the other?"

Tagovailoa said the constant negativity from Flores -- who is currently the Vikings' defensive coordinator -- damaged him ... and he started to really think he was a bad quarterback.

"You have a terrible person that's telling you things that you don't wanna hear or you probably shouldn't be hearing, you're gonna start to believe that about yourself."

There were rumors Flores -- who filed a lawsuit against the NFL and teams for racial discrimination in Feb. 2022 -- and Tua had some type of beef during his tenure with the Fish. But at the time, Brian claimed they had a good "player-coach relationship."