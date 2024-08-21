Leigh McGowan Says Democratic Party's Smart For Giving Influencers Access To Candidates

Play video content TMZ.com

The Democratic Party's looking to the future by giving influencers unprecedented access at the DNC ... so says a political influencer who's attending this week in Chicago.

Leigh McGowan -- better known by her social media handle @IAmPoliticsGirl -- joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... and, we asked her all about the Dems inviting her and other social media personalities into the political inner sanctum.

If you didn't know ... the DNC's allowing major political influencers into the convention for the first time -- featuring big names like Deja Foxx, Nabela Noor, and Carlos Eduardo Espina -- who are speaking and creating content at the event.

McGowan says she thinks the party's smart for giving access ... saying they're banking on winning audiences who are increasingly getting info from social media, and less from traditional media outlets.

She says this is how the Democrats want to connect with their base ... adding there may be resentment from legacy media toward the 200 or so influencers invited to the Democratic National Convention.

That said, McGowan admits they're inviting more influencers who are liberal-minded, and fewer conservative influencers ... though she feels a lot of people sharing themselves and their views on the issues on social media generally lean more liberal.

Watch the video to hear McGowan's call to action ... encouraging everyone to tune in more to the political climate.

Nights 1 and 2 of the convention have flown by with celeb cameos and big-time speakers ... ranging from Barack and Michelle Obama to AOC, Joe Biden and even Lil Jon showing their support for the party.