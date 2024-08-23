Famous 'League Of Their Own' Baseball Field Burns Down

One of the most famous baseball fields in Hollywood history was burned to a crisp on Thursday ... as the diamond used in "A League of Their Own" was engulfed in flames.

According to local reports, the fire at Jay Littleton Ball Park in Ontario, CA started roughly 30 minutes before midnight ... and it grew so strong, nothing could be done to preserve the landmark.

Play video content KNN News

Local authorities say the flames came from the dugout and stadium ... although it's unclear what started it all.

They added despite the fact the facility had been renovated several times, there was a lot of old wood in the structure that was built in the 1930s ... which might have contributed to the magnitude of the fire.

The field was used in several flicks ... most notably the 1992 project starring Tom Hanks and Madonna.

Jay Littleton Ball Park was deemed a historic landmark in 2003 ... and was a beloved destination for locals all over.

The blaze is currently under investigation.