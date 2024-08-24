Original 'The Crow' Star Sofia Shinas Gets Why Fans Loathe Remake

The remake of "The Crow" is in theaters this weekend after critics absolutely demolished it ... and a star of the original flick is pissed the new project was ever conceived.

Here is the deal ... Brandon Lee, the son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, was shot and killed on the set of the 1994 film in an accident eerily similar to the more recent "Rust" tragedy involving Alec Baldwin.

For years, fans have been outspoken the movie should be remade, as it could tarnish the legacy and honor of Brandon.

Sofia Shinas, who played Lee's love interest Shelly in the '90s flick ... tells TMZ she is among those pissed this new movie even exists -- and totally gets why it might flop after being skewered by critics.

Sofia says, "People love Brandon in the original film ... it’s hard to imagine how his family and fiancée must be feeling knowing their loved one gave his life, unwilling to make this film and yet, once again, years later someone else is trying to eclipse that role,"

The actress clarifies, she's not bashing the remake's stars Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs ... she's just pissed the original -- which she calls "flawless" -- had to be messed with.

It's worth noting ... there were a couple of crappy direct-to-VHS sequels made in the '90s ... but never a straight-up remake of the Lee film.

Sofia is not the only member of the original film who has been outspoken against a studio dipping back in the well -- fellow OG 'Crow' actress Rochelle Davis previously told us she was totally against a remake.