Alabama H.S. Quarterback Dead At 16 After Suffering Head Injury During Game

Caden Tellier -- a high school quarterback in Alabama -- has tragically died at just 16 years old after he sustained a head injury during a game on Friday night.

Tellier was tackled to the ground during John T. Morgan Academy's season-opening contest against Southern Academy in Selma ... and was quickly airlifted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital when it became apparent something was seriously wrong with him.

Sadly, school officials revealed he did not survive the injury.

Tellier's mother, Arsella, said in a Facebook post following the tragedy that she appreciated all the thoughts and prayers that were sent her way over the weekend -- writing, "Our boy has met Jesus face to face."

"Everyone who knows Caden has known kindness, generosity and love," she continued, "and true to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time."

Caden was a star for John T. Morgan Academy's squad ... and had 1,228 passing yards and seven touchdowns last season. He also played baseball for the school, and recorded a .311 batting average.

"There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family," school officials wrote in a statement following Tellier's passing. "He was a student, a friend, an athlete, and most important a Christ follower."

All school activities have been suspended this week and a GoFundMe has been launched for the Tellier family to help them through this difficult time.