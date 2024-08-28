Team USA Rugby Star Ilona Maher Does Bikini Photoshoot With Olympic Medal

Team USA rugby player Ilona Maher is continuing to ride the high of her 2024 Paris Olympic experience ... as she just posed in front of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cameras with her medal!!

The publication announced the bronze winner was its September digital issue cover model on Wednesday ... sharing the news with a ton of shots from a photoshoot in New York.

The American Olympic rugby player is the cover star of SI Swimsuit’s digital September issue.https://t.co/qq0w25HbbL — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) August 28, 2024 @SI_Swimsuit

Maher joins names like Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese and Naomi Osaka who have shown off their athletic figures for the S.I. photogs in recent years.

"Ilona Maher gracing the cover of our September digital issue is more than just a celebration of her athletic achievements -- it's a powerful statement," S.I. Swim editor MJ Day said.

The 28-year-old -- who boasts 3.8 million followers on Instagram -- became one of the most popular athletes at the 2024 Games. Her TikToks from the Olympic Village consistently collected over 100k likes -- and at times, she compared the Village to the villa of the popular dating show "Love Island."

While exploring the City of Lights, Maher also rubbed elbows with some big-time celebrities -- chopping it up with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady.