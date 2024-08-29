Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Philly Couple Accidentally Roll Into River While Having Sex In Car

PHILLY COUPLE ROLL INTO RIVER WHILE BANGING IN CAR!!

car underwater cbs 2
CBS

A horny Philly duo took "rocking the boat" to a whole new level when their steamy car session ended with a premature climax -- right into the river!

The unidentified pair were getting hot and heavy in the backseat of a 2020 Range Rover ... when one of them accidentally bumped into the gear shift -- sending them rolling into the Schuylkill River at 4:15 AM Wednesday.

082924_schuylkill_river-kal
do not disturb
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police confirmed the pair were indeed "enjoying each other's company" at the time ... and had a lucky escape by squirming out of the SUV while it was in the water, emerging unscathed from their steamy slip-up.

By 9 AM, the Range Rover was fished out of the river, with pics of the submerged car captured near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.

car underwater cbs 1
CBS

No charges are pending against the frisky pair -- looks like their only penalty was a soggy ride home!

