Ex-NFL Star Adrian Wilson Cuts Deal In Domestic Violence Case

Former NFL star Adrian Wilson has struck a deal with officials to close out his domestic violence case -- ensuring if he completes a series of conditions ... the whole thing will be behind him in a matter of months.

Scottsdale, Ariz. court records show the five-time Pro Bowler cut the pact with prosecutors on Tuesday -- agreeing to enter into a pretrial diversion program to eventually rid himself of the disorderly conduct charge he had been facing.

As part of the agreement, officials dropped the other two counts against him -- domestic violence assault and domestic violence damage to property.

Specific details of the requirements Wilson now must meet in order to satisfy the program and have his third charge dismissed were not made immediately available -- although the ex-Arizona Cardinals defensive back said in a statement on X on Wednesday morning he will be required to "participate in counseling sessions."

Court records show Wilson will have another hearing in September 2025 to make certain he's satisfying all of his obligations.

Wilson was first accused of misconduct in the case back in June -- after authorities claimed he told them he broke multiple objects and threatened to kill himself during a heated argument with his wife.

At the time of the incident, Wilson was working with the Carolina Panthers as the NFL team's Vice President of Player Personnel. However, following his arrest, he parted ways with the organization.

In his statement Wednesday, Wilson said he'll "now begin the process of healing from this very unfortunate incident and the embarrassment it has brought to my family and me."

"I deeply regret my actions on June 1 and recommit to being a better person and father," he continued. "I have learned a great deal and look forward to rebuilding my relationship with my kids, lending my 20+ years of expertise, once again, to the game of football, and supporting community and non-profit causes I believe in."