Eagles' Darius Slay Apologizes For Brazil Comments

Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay is issuing an apology -- but not to any one person -- rather to an entire nation ... saying he's sorry to Brazil for comments he made about the country ahead of his team's upcoming game in São Paulo.

The 33-year-old cornerback took to his X account to make the mea culpa on Tuesday night -- just days after he said he did not want to travel to Brazil for the Eagles' season-opener against the Packers at all.

Play video content Big Play Slay

Slay said on his "Big Play Slay" podcast he was concerned about the country's crime rate -- before he asked straight up, "NFL, why do y'all wanna send us somewhere where the crime rate is this high?"

In his social media post, however, he walked back the comments -- writing in an apology, "I'm Looking forward to playing in your beautiful country and i've heard yall are very passionate just like our amazing Eagles fan."

"Just a few more days," he continued, "can’t wait!!!! #FlyEaglesFly."

Slay previously said he told his family not to travel to the country for the game ... as he will "be in the hotel minding his business" -- though it's unclear if that's now changed in wake of his apology.

Slay, though, was not the only Eagle who wasn't thrilled about the Brazil trip, star wideout A.J. Brown said he had concerns about leaving the team hotel once they touched down.

"Things that we would normally do here," he said, "even as simple as walking down the street with your phone in your hand and stuff like that, which is kind of crazy."