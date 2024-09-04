French Man Accused of Inviting Men to Rape Wife Allegedly Participated

In Addition to Inviting Others to Rape Her

The French man accused of inviting dozens of men to rape his wife while he filmed -- allegedly participated in the act as well ... this according to prosecutors in France.

Dominique Pelicot -- who is on trial for allegedly filming 20,000 clips of his wife being raped by 83 men in multiple occurrences over the course of several years -- is also accused of filming himself raping his drugged wife with three other men, the Daily Mail reports.

Prosecutors say Pelicot directed other men in most of the clips ... though they claim there are multiple videos of Pelicot himself actively participating in the rape of his wife, Gisele.

As we told you ... Gisele says she had no idea she was being drugged and raped by these men. Some of the assaults lasted for hours, according to The Mail report -- and Gisele eventually contracted a sexually transmitted disease.

In addition, authorities say Pelicot had a nude photo of his daughter on his phone.

The daughter -- reportedly hearing this information for the first time in court -- stormed out of the trial yesterday ... and, outlets say she's worried she too was drugged and abused.

Pelicot was discovered with the alleged rape videos after several women accused him of filming upskirt videos of them at a supermarket, leading to a police investigation.