Tinder Co-Founder Sean Rad Sells Los Angeles Home for $24 Million

Someone has swiped right on Tinder co-founder Sean Rad's Los Angeles pad ... and has shelled out a pretty penny for it, too.

The American entrepreneur officially sold his 5-bedroom, 9-bathroom mansion for $24 million on Tuesday ... over 7 months after it was re-listed for $28.5 million.

In fact, Sean has had quite the saga regarding this property ... as he first tried to unload the home for $32 million in July 2023 -- but got no bites.

"Selling Sunset" stars Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald handled the initial listing before Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency took over the listing ... which makes sense since KR sold the property to SR back in 2018.

So, while it may seem like a loss for the tech titan, we're sure he's viewing the sale as a win ... especially since he first picked up the mansion for $24 million 6 years ago. At the end of the day, he didn't lose money on the sale.

It was only a matter of time before the property would be a match for someone in the L.A. area ... as the estate boasts 10,000-plus square feet of living space, a pool, a full chef's kitchen, a full speakeasy bar, 2 fireplaces, a wine cellar, a gym, a library, a private theater ... among other luxury amenities.