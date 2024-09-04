Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Man Drives Car Onto Police Vehicle in Tim Hortons Drive-Thru on Video

Tim Hortons Bronco Drives Onto Police Car in Drive-Thru Standoff ... Caught on Video

A driver near Toronto couldn't quite make a dramatic getaway from Canadian staple Tim Hortons Tuesday ... trying to take off after cops stopped him in the drive-thru, only to get stuck on top of a police car's hood ... and it's all caught on video.

The wild incident began at a Westwood Mall in Mississauga around 6:30 PM Tuesday night ... when police reportedly received a call about a driver in an allegedly stolen Ford Bronco pulling up to the coffee shop.

The video picks up with one of the officers pointing a gun at the vehicle and holding on to the passenger side door -- when suddenly the driver puts the pedal to the metal, and starts pushing the police car in front of him.

Watch the vid ... the police cruiser moves back a few feet, but ultimately the Ford Bronco stops pushing and rolls right on top of the car ... forcing the officer inside to dive out to save himself.

The Bronco can't quite make it over the police vehicles and falls back to the street ... where another officer pulls in behind the car to block it in.

According to Global News in Tornot, cops say no one was injured during the incident. They reportedly arrested a 25-year-old on possession of property obtained by crime, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation and obstructing a police officer charges

