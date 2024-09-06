Shawne Merriman Says Fans Overlooking Chargers In 2024 Are 'Crazy'

Play video content TMZ.com

The Chiefs sure looked like the best team in the AFC once again on Thursday night -- but Shawne Merriman tells TMZ Sports anyone who thinks the Chargers can't knock them off is simply delusional.

The Bolts legend didn't mince words when we caught up with him on Friday -- just hours after Kansas City knocked off Baltimore in a thrilling season-opener -- saying straight up, "If you're looking over the Chargers in this division, you're crazy."

Of course, Merriman's a bit biased -- he's remained a huge Chargers supporter even in retirement -- but he's adamant the feeling around this year's Los Angeles team under Jim Harbaugh is just different.

He tells us the former Michigan head coach has brought an aura of toughness to this team -- especially after adding offensive lineman Joe Alt in the draft and putting 300-pound fullback Scott Matlock in the starting lineup.

And, he believes it all should have Kansas City nervous.

"We haven't seen this level of excitement around the Chargers fanbase for a decade-plus, to be honest, man," he said. "I think this is the year."

Bolts supporters won't have to wait long to see if he's right -- they open their season on Sunday against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

