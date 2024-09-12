Couple Having Sex In Random Stranger's Driveway In Michigan, Ring Video Shows

Play video content FOX 2 Detroit

When the mood struck for a horny couple in Michigan, they pulled their car into a random family's driveway and started having sex outside ... and it's all on video.

A family says the brazen sex romp happened Monday afternoon at their home just outside Detroit, with Ring doorbell camera footage capturing the moment a man and a woman backed a rental car into their driveway, got out ... and started banging in broad daylight.

The homeowner says the couple set up camera phones and pulled down their pants ... with the man whipping it out and suiting up with a condom.

FOX 2 Detroit says the woman casually stands in the driveway with her genitals exposed for over a minute ... and the couple wasn't bashful when a truck pulled up.

This story gets even crazier, because the family says their 13-year-old son was at school waiting for a package to be delivered ... he got a notification on the Ring app and pulled up the live feed, thinking it was the delivery driver. Instead, their kid got an unwanted peep show.

The boy's mother say she's angry her son saw such "debauchery" ... and she says the family feels "violated."

The homeowners reported the incident to police in Farmington Hills ... but it's unclear if the couple has been tracked down.