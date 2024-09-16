Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC Title Win At XS Nightclub In Las Vegas

Play video content XS Nightclub Las Vegas

Merab Dvalishvili had himself quite the weekend ... he defeated Sean O'Malley for the UFC Bantamweight championship, and celebrated the win deep into the night at a Sin City hotspot!

We're told the 33-year-old Georgian hit up XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas around 1:30 AM ... rolling up to the joint with around 70 people to celebrate the massive moment -- and of course was showing off his new hardware!

MD received a welcome worthy of a champ -- he was greeted with illuminated LED marquees, massive photos, and an LED drumline as confetti flew in the air.

At one point, Merab found himself in the DJ booth, jamming out with the Swedish House Mafia while holding the title high above his head!

Dvalishvili wasn't the only champ in the building ... heavyweight champion Jon Jones also swung by the club after UFC 306, posing for a pic with SHM.

Vegas was the place to be this weekend. The UFC celebrated Mexican Independence Day in style at the Sphere -- with tons of celebs taking in the massive event cage side.