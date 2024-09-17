'AGT' Cheerleader Emily Gold To Be Honored At H.S. Football Game ... After Apparent Suicide

Emily Gold -- the teenage "America's Got Talent" cheerleader who tragically died last Friday -- will be honored by her high school football team and its student body later this week ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The Chaffey Joint Union High School District in Southern California tells us ... Los Osos H.S. -- where Gold attended before her death -- will have several tributes at its football game Thursday, including a "gold game," where fans are strongly encouraged to wear gold.

Officials added there will also be a moment of silence for Gold at the event ... which is slated to kick off less than one week after the 17-year-old was found dead under a bridge on the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga.

"The Los Osos High School community is deeply heartbroken by the loss of Emily Gold," officials said when revealing the tributes, "and we are supporting each other as we honor her memory."

In addition to the upcoming homages, the school's dance and cheer teams also held a vigil for Gold last weekend.

"We thank everyone for the love and support during this time of grief," the LOHS dance team said on Instagram, "and just ask that you keep the Gold family in your thoughts and prayers."

Play video content NBC

Gold and the LOHS dance team appeared on Season 19 of "AGT" in May and their amazing performance led Simon Cowell to give them a standing ovation. They also performed in the talent show's quarterfinals in August.

"The AGT Family sends out our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and team members of Emily Gold," the show said following her passing.

The AGT Family sends out our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and team members of Emily Gold. She was a bright young soul and will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/j3tv3mAhU2 — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 17, 2024 @AGT

"She was a bright young soul and will be deeply missed."

Play video content TMZ Studios

A GoFundMe to help support the Gold family during the difficult time has already raised over $38,000.