'America's Got Talent' Cheerleader Emily Gold, 17, Dead After Apparent Suicide

A high school cheerleader who recently impressed judges on "America's Got Talent" has tragically died ... with her death being investigated as a suicide.

High schooler Emily Gold, 17, was found dead under a bridge on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga, California just before midnight Friday. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ she is believed to have jumped from an overpass above and landed on the freeway below.

We're told CHP got 911 calls about a pedestrian down in the carpool lane, and when authorities arrived, they found at least one vehicle had run over Gold ... and didn't stop.

They tell us it's unclear if the driver even knew they struck a person, or just ran over what they thought was an object in the carpool lane.

There were no suicide notes found at the scene or on Gold. The CHP continues to investigate the case.

Emily wowed TV audiences with her Los Osos High School dance team on 'AGT,' earning a standing ovation from Simon Cowell for their high-energy performance in May. They made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated in August.