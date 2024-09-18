S.I. Swim Model Xandra Pohl Supports Danny Amendola At 'DWTS' Premiere

Xandra Pohl is adding fuel to the speculation surrounding her relationship status with Danny Amendola -- the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was among the folks in attendance for his "Dancing With The Stars" debut on Tuesday ... even sitting with the former NFLer's fam for the event.

Pohl -- who's also a professional DJ -- didn't shy away from the fact she was present for the premiere episode ... sharing an Instagram pic of her posing on the dance floor alongside former "Bachelor" contestant Kelsey Anderson.

Despite the Super Bowl champ's absence from the social media post, the night is being dubbed a "hard launch" by some social media users ... as the 'DWTS' cams captured Pohl celebrating with DA's loved ones after his routine.

Rumors have been swirling about the two ever since they attended the Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony together back in June. Dave Portnoy -- who also attended the event -- talked about the couple(?) on his 'BFFs' podcast ... but even he couldn't say if they were an official item.

The 38-year-old was previously with singer Jean Watts ... but they split in 2023. Prior to that, he dated Olivia Culpo for two years before calling things off in 2018.