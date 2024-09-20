Diddy's Music Getting Less Play on Radio Since Sex Trafficking Arrest

Diddy's persona non grata on the airwaves, it seems ... 'cause more radio stations have decided to keep his music off their air -- with the arrest proving a final straw for several of them.

TMZ has reached out to multiple radio corporations ... who tell us many stations have slowly banned Diddy's music, with some making the move after the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel surfaced.

Sources connected to radio platform Audacy tell us most of their stations pulled the few Diddy titles they were playing in late May/early June after the bombshell clip exploded.

We're told the remaining Audacy stations that were still playing Diddy tracks have now pulled his tunes in the aftermath of his arrest this week.

We talked with an iHeartRadio spokesperson as well, who says each station in their national syndication is different. For example, Jam'n94.5 in Boston stopped playing Diddy music about a year ago ... roughly when Cassie leveled her shocking lawsuit against her ex. But 99.1 KGGI in California waited until the Cassie assault vid came out to ban his songs.

We spoke with a rep for 93.5 KDAY, who tells us they're no longer playing Diddy's music ... though they wouldn't say exactly when they stopped.

Diddy's arrest Monday -- caught on exclusive video by TMZ -- has changed his life dramatically. As we told you, Diddy's currently on suicide watch in MDC Brooklyn ... a jail with a notorious reputation.

He's being held in the facility without bail after the judge in his appeal ruled prosecutors had shown him to be a danger ... this, despite offering a $50 million bail package to ensure he wouldn't flee.

