Married Brazilian Official Caught Cheating by Furious Wife, Seen On Camera

A government worker in Brazil got the boot from his cushy job after his wife busted him cheating outside a hotel -- and the whole thing was caught on camera by a passerby!

In the video, Marcelo Serra, the Conservation and Public Services undersecretary, is ambushed by his wife, Gabrielle Kienan ... who storms out of her SUV and races up to his car just as he’s about to leave the Praia Grande Hotel in Niterói -- with another woman riding shotgun.

Gabrielle is clearly livid and visibly distraught as she pounds on the driver’s window, then flings open his door. Serra finally steps out to have a few tense words with his wife of 6 years ... who yells at him in Portuguese, "You ruined my life, you bastard!"

The clip wraps up with Gabrielle in full meltdown mode, shouting and even getting into it with a bystander, while Serra backs away in his car to escape.

It seems Serra was living a double life -- Brazilian news outlet Metropoles reported one of his social media display pics featured a wedding ring emoji with Kienan's name, giving off that classic "picture-perfect marriage" vibe.