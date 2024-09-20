Woman Steals Porsche on Camera, Brazenly Runs Over Owner in His Driveway

Play video content Peel Regional Police

A woman supposedly checking out a luxury car for sale in Toronto instead made off with the vehicle ... after running over the driver right in his own driveway -- and it was all caught on video!

Caught on Ring camera, the suspect -- described as a South Asian woman -- walked up to the victim's front door, claiming she wanted to examine his 2022 Porsche Cayenne listed on Autotrader, according to Canada's Peel Regional Police. The innocent-looking woman even told the man she was waiting for her dad to show up.

The scene shifts to the victim's driveway, where the woman is now in the driver's seat of the Porsche.

As the owner walks behind the car, she suddenly hits the gas in reverse, striking the man and viciously knocking him into the street, rolling over his legs.

In the video, he somehow manages to scramble back to his feet, looking a bit dazed.

Cops say there was an accomplice in a gray or blue SUV across the street, and you can see them making a quick getaway as she pulls off her bold car theft earlier in September.

CTV News Toronto reports the 18-year-old woman was arrested when she turned herself in to police this week. She's charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, vehicle theft, and leaving the scene of an accident. She's reportedly wanted for other suspected crimes in Canada.

