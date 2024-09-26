Halsey Reveals She Was Hospitalized After 'Very Scary' Seizure

Play video content

Halsey celebrated Bi Visibility Day in an unconventional way this year ... sharing an update from the hospital following a "very scary" health incident.

The singer took to Instagram Wednesday, where she uploaded a belated Bi Visibility Day post ... which featured her lying in a hospital bed as her fiancé Avan Jogia looked on.

According to the hitmaker, she spent the day "celebrating by dying with a man by my side" ... though she clarified she wasn't actually near death, and it was just a joke.

Halsey later took to X to assure fans she's on the mend, confirming she experienced a "very scary" seizure, which prompted her hospitalization.

She continued ... "I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!"

Fans were understandably very concerned ... given Halsey's number of health issues over the years. In fact, back in June, the pop star said she was "lucky to be alive" ... which inspired her to write an album about her journey.

Then, in August, Halsey addressed being diagnosed with lupus and Sjogren Syndrome on the "SHE MD" podcast.

She shared at the time ... "I was getting sick very often. I was losing a lot of weight."

Prior to this, Halsey confirmed she was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 after experiencing a miscarriage ... later undergoing a number of surgeries to combat the pain she faced at the time.

Halsey's health struggles didn't stop her from being a mom, however ... welcoming son Ender with ex Alev Aydin in July 2021.